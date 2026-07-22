Interesting and Humour - page 1121
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After three years of making a fan film based on Half-life 2, a team of enthusiasts has unveiled the first part of Freeman's days...
It's not 3D at all. (I have anaglyph glasses in my desk drawer)
This one's 3-D.
Aah, spy mosquito.
And this one's a triple-D!!!
My eyes are split.
1200 ?
?
What about the instruments?
:)