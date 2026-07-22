Interesting and Humour - page 1121

New comment
 
 
moskitman:
Aah, spy Komarov.
 
 
 
Mischek:

It's not 3D at all. (I have anaglyph glasses in my desk drawer)

This one's 3-D.

Mischek:
Aah, spy mosquito.
In this case, "mosquitoes" should be spelled with a small letter.
 
moskitman:


And this one's a triple-D!!!

It makes my eyes water.
 
Mischek:
My eyes are split.
1200 ?
 
moskitman:
1200 ?
?
 
Mischek:
?

What about the instruments?

:)

1...111411151116111711181119112011211122112311241125112611271128...4979
New comment