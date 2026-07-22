Interesting and Humour - page 4357
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Yeah,
This morning I went to the shop for ice cream (my wife used to drink coffee with ice cream, but we forgot to drink it in the evening), it was -37 outside and a girl was riding her bike, her face all in frost, but she was pedalling stubbornly. I think she is a maniac, in forty degrees below zero she could have walked.
The cyclist thinks: "What a maniac, it's -37 outside and he's walking hard for ice cream.
morning, the gas, heating and electricity bills came in.
It's like the answer to a riddle:
Black, on three legs, standing in a vegetable garden in the steppe...
My piano, where I want it, I put it there...
That's kind of the answer to the riddle:
Black, on three legs, standing in a vegetable garden in the steppe...
My piano, wherever I want it...
come on...)
Well, a piano in a field, what's the big deal? It's not on the moon)))
Come on...)
well, in the field, what's the big deal? It's not on the moon)))
It's all right. I'm just reminded of this childhood riddle. My daughter gave it to me many years ago. I couldn't answer it, then I asked her why in the garden, and the answer was, "My piano, wherever I want it..."
It's all right. I'm just reminded of that childhood riddle. My daughter gave it to me many years ago. I couldn't answer it, then I asked her why it was in the garden, the answer was "My piano, wherever I want it..."
You can put it on my plot, there are plenty of pianos you can put there)
https://www.avito.ru/perepravnaya/gotoviy_biznes/sdam_v_dolgosrochnuyu_arendu_12.7_ga_1367587805