Interesting and Humour - page 4376
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Try building these robots and you'll see what the problem is)
Rockfest 2016 in the Czech Republic, with guys who don't miss such festivals taking to the stage)
Vladimir Vysotsky would have turned 81 on 25 January.
10 years later
Another urban legend. I've got one of these. Drains the battery in 1 hour. Wrecked a month after the warranty expired. In 2007.
Another urban legend. I've got one of these. Drains the battery in 1 hour. Wrecked a month after the warranty expired. In 2007.
Well there's marriage everywhere, even in a family of scientists who lead a healthy lifestyle, babies are born-***.
It's like you have to look at the percentage, not the specific case
Well, marriage is everywhere, even in a family of scientists who lead a healthy life, retarded children are born.
It's like you have to look at the percentage, not the specific case.
No. Another fact. The original Nokia 3310 had a nickel-metal hydride battery (I could be wrong, but definitely with a memory effect) not a lithium-ion battery. Degraded by 50 percent in a year.
It's Friday again, which means...