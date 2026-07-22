Interesting and Humour - page 4376

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Aleksey Nikolayev:

Try building these robots and you'll see what the problem is)

On the contrary, it's easy to build them - just fill them up and they'll line up. Another thing is that they're not very useful.
 
Denis Sartakov:
It reminds me of a secret gathering of karate leaders in St. Petersburg in the late 70s, held by V. Illarionov (clique Larin). There they hung an axe over the door at the entrance, i.e. a true karate fighter must "zen" to catch and smell danger, but there were also those who "caught" the axe with their head.
 

Rockfest 2016 in the Czech Republic, with guys who don't miss such festivals taking to the stage)


 

Vladimir Vysotsky would have turned 81 on 25 January.




 
10 years later
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
10 years later

Another urban legend. I've got one of these. Drains the battery in 1 hour. Wrecked a month after the warranty expired. In 2007.

 
Slava:

Another urban legend. I've got one of these. Drains the battery in 1 hour. Wrecked a month after the warranty expired. In 2007.

Well there's marriage everywhere, even in a family of scientists who lead a healthy lifestyle, babies are born-***.

It's like you have to look at the percentage, not the specific case

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Well, marriage is everywhere, even in a family of scientists who lead a healthy life, retarded children are born.

It's like you have to look at the percentage, not the specific case.

No. Another fact. The original Nokia 3310 had a nickel-metal hydride battery (I could be wrong, but definitely with a memory effect) not a lithium-ion battery. Degraded by 50 percent in a year.

 
 

It's Friday again, which means...


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