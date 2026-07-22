Interesting and Humour - page 3331
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Windows 10 update, version 1607, is currently being installed. Anyone out there who's tried it yet?
Everything seems to be running smoothly.
The word "shop" appears
http://www.rbc.ru/economics/15/09/2016/57d9810e9a794705631f672f
Google Cardboard Plastic
Now that's google for what they call an I-bal of all VR gadget developers :) how is it russian I-bal of all VR gadget developers :)
http://www.rbc.ru/economics/15/09/2016/57d9810e9a794705631f672f
So where's the specifics?)) The whole article, unfortunately, is blah-blah-blah: this one counts, that one counts. And on what basis do they count? There is nothing but water in the material...
Particular skepticism arises after this saying:"Carter reasoned that if people today are at a random spot in the human timeline, the chances are good that we live somewhere in the middle of the timeline.The economist at BCA Research borrows this idea and assumes that 100 billion people have lived on Earth by now, according to rough estimates. If civilisation is indeed destined to die, it will happen after another 100 billion people have been born on the planet."
So, reasoning about time, we're in the middle of the scale, and then somehow we shifted to the number of people and abruptly found ourselves at the end of the scale. Substitution of concepts in its purest form))
There is now a new feature in the message editor: the "Auto Save Text" button on the top right.
Today it really came in handy - I was typing in a new topic, then got distracted and closed the browser tab with the topic by mistake. What was my amazement when I started typing a new topic again and simply clicked on the new "Autosave text" button and selected "Load saved text, today..." all my unsaved text was pasted into the topic!
Very relevant. Is the post deleted by the moderators saved? Delete this text, please.
Looks like ctrl+a ctrl+c and then ctrl+v
As long as you don't change the contents of the clipboard it will hold regardless of moderator actions.