Interesting and Humour - page 3331

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Oregon Man Sentenced To Jail For Stockpiling Rainwater
Oregon Man Sentenced To Jail For Stockpiling Rainwater
  • www.huffingtonpost.com
I’ve taken a look at some mighty impressive rainwater collection systems in the past, but it appears that Gary Harrington, 64, takes the proverbial cake when it comes to hoarder-esque rainwater collection activities: over the years, the Oregon resident has built three massive reservoirs — in actuality, they’re more like proper man-made ponds —...
[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:
Windows 10 update, version 1607, is currently being installed. Anyone out there who's tried it yet?
Everything seems to be running smoothly.
 
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Наконец-то!!!!!! Тринадцатая зарплата каждому!
Наконец-то!!!!!! Тринадцатая зарплата каждому!
  • fishki.net
В условиях кризиса, который коснулся в первую очередь малообеспеченных слоев российского общества, представляется перспективным прямое распределение некоторых доходов бюджета между всеми гражданами. Законопроект о выплате части природной ренты от добычи полезных ископаемых россиянам был внесен на рассмотрение Госдумы. Об этом 14 сентября...
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Zubov:
Everything seems to be running smoothly.
I messed up with the update, all the passwords on mt4 got lost after the Win10 update. I'm preparing a photoshoot of the installation (update) now
[Deleted]  

The word "shop" appears

 

http://www.rbc.ru/economics/15/09/2016/57d9810e9a794705631f672f

Канадские экономисты рассчитали дату гибели человечества
Канадские экономисты рассчитали дату гибели человечества
  • www.rbc.ru
Человечество может погибнуть уже к 2290 году, рассчитали экономисты канадской исследовательской компании BCA. В теории это значит, что у инвесторов меньше резона сберегать деньги и больше — вкладывать в рисковые активы Человечеству, возможно, осталось жить не более 700 лет — крайне малый срок в масштабах истории существования человека, которая...
 

Google Cardboard Plastic

Now that's google for what they call an I-bal of all VR gadget developers :) how is it russian I-bal of all VR gadget developers :)

Новинки Google: VR-гаджет Cardboard Plastic и сервис YouTube SnoopaVision
Новинки Google: VR-гаджет Cardboard Plastic и сервис YouTube SnoopaVision
  • 3dnews.ru
Виртуальная реальность за счёт доступности VR-гаджетов и совершенствования самой технологии с каждым годом всё интенсивнее стирает грань между цифровым и реальным мирами. Немалый вклад для этого внесла и сама Google, выпустив хоть и простые конструктивно, но по-настоящему «народные» очки виртуальной реальности из картона — модель Cardboard. По...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

http://www.rbc.ru/economics/15/09/2016/57d9810e9a794705631f672f

So where's the specifics?)) The whole article, unfortunately, is blah-blah-blah: this one counts, that one counts. And on what basis do they count? There is nothing but water in the material...

Particular skepticism arises after this saying:"Carter reasoned that if people today are at a random spot in the human timeline, the chances are good that we live somewhere in the middle of the timeline.The economist at BCA Research borrows this idea and assumes that 100 billion people have lived on Earth by now, according to rough estimates. If civilisation is indeed destined to die, it will happen after another 100 billion people have been born on the planet."

So, reasoning about time, we're in the middle of the scale, and then somehow we shifted to the number of people and abruptly found ourselves at the end of the scale. Substitution of concepts in its purest form))

Канадские экономисты рассчитали дату гибели человечества
Канадские экономисты рассчитали дату гибели человечества
  • www.rbc.ru
Человечество может погибнуть уже к 2290 году, рассчитали экономисты канадской исследовательской компании BCA. В теории это значит, что у инвесторов меньше резона сберегать деньги и больше — вкладывать в рисковые активы Человечеству, возможно, осталось жить не более 700 лет — крайне малый срок в масштабах истории существования человека, которая...
 

There is now a new feature in the message editor: the "Auto Save Text" button on the top right.

Today it really came in handy - I was typing in a new topic, then got distracted and closed the browser tab with the topic by mistake. What was my amazement when I started typing a new topic again and simply clicked on the new "Autosave text" button and selected "Load saved text, today..." all my unsaved text was pasted into the topic!

 
Yuri Evseenkov:
Very relevant. Is the post deleted by the moderators saved? Delete this text, please.

Looks like ctrl+a ctrl+c and then ctrl+v

As long as you don't change the contents of the clipboard it will hold regardless of moderator actions.

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