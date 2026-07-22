Interesting and Humour - page 883

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smart-ass muzzle
 
 
 
newdigital:

The subject of boobs is not covered
 
Mischek:
the boob theme wasn't covered.
or maybe there was a dress theme?
 
Vladon:
or maybe there was a dress theme?
the boob theme is better than the dress theme
 
Mischek:
the subject of boobs is not covered ...

Is that like what the elbow was? There was an elbow...

Artists paint what they want... like glamour ... (you don't see that anymore - no such characters, no such clothes...). Eh, I love aristocratism ...

 
 
Mischek:
The subject of boobs is not covered

 
Contender:

It's not revealed either. Nothing can be seen. ))
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