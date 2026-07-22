Interesting and Humour - page 4256
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That's our way. He's nothing but trouble.
Problems are when someone talks about problems? About a pension of 12,000, for example.
And someone prefers to keep their problems a secret.
It's a good position, too, with your head in the sand. But it's true, with no protection for your ass.
but it's still an insider, he was playing against his subscribers
Well as for me the insider is using information, and he did not just used it, but created it in essence.
And by the way a proper ECN (or stock signals on MT5) + signals allow you to do about the same thing, just on a smaller scale.
As one historian used to say - I am a historian, digging through the dusty past, but modernity is of keen interest to me.
As another historian said - History is not a teacher, but a warden, and punishes mistakes very severely.
Anticipate good business , now need leather packaging for cat passport.
spring
spring
It's not spring, it's peach.