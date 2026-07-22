Interesting and Humour - page 788

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Silent:

Hee

Users complain about bent iPhone 5

а

Apple patents new technology to make curved displays for smartphones

Isn't that a bummer? The best in the range was the first iPhone.

 
Has anyone been through to the end of chess...? Did you get the horses than build the farm?
 
Mischek:
Has anyone been through to the end of chess...? Have you got the knights than to build a farm?
You have to take the rook from the neighboring farmer. You can use it to build a stable.
 
 
 
 
Animals are divided into:
a) those belonging to the Emperor;
b) embalmed;
c) domesticated;
d) suckers;
e) sirens;
f) fairy; g) fabulous;
g) individual dogs;
h) included in this classification;
i) running around like crazy;
f) countless;
k) drawn with the finest brush of camel's hair;
m) others;
n) broken a flower vase;
o) resembling flies from afar;

J.L.Borges, The Analytical Language of John Wilkins
 
 
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