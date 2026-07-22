Interesting and Humour - page 4888
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About the wonders of Sber)) Now I got a text message saying that I had been charged 2,500 rubles for some kind of service. I called and found out that it was a charge for some kind of service package. In 2017, the bank gave me a card, some kind of Golden Premium, and it was connected to some package of services. The card wasn't just thrown away, but after about 3-6 months (or maybe a year, can't remember:)? I went to the bank and closed that card's account - honestly liquidated the card, wrote a statement. And then suddenly... for services on a card that doesn't exist...
This happens with many banks. One month after applying for closure, you have to get a certificate of closure.
I once closed a credit card 3 times when I had to pay extra for small things - they recalculated the amount to close the loan.
It would be interesting to see the same one, but about the future) A few variants of how things get worse and worse) I hope that at least this time it will be without Inostranka and the Quiet House)
You could take it as a very funny joke, but it's spoiled by the "housing problem" © Woland
Not a bad explanation about the car industry
Have you really watched the 3 hours 49 minutes and 51 seconds long video? I assume you've seen all the Hollywood masterpieces and don't know where to look?
I really don't see how you can pay attention to vids longer than three minutes.)
Honestly, with a vid of that length you can learn on a normal level... e.g. CSS, the basics of JavaScript, Photoshop, learning to cook, tame the garden, build a stove... anything at all. How is it possible to talk about anything for such a long time?
Chekhov AP, "Ward No.6" - is read in 2 hours, 34 minutes and 49 seconds.
However... the number of views on this video is 2,124,404. That's a lot of people in the world who have nothing to do)
Have you really watched the 3 hours 49 minutes and 51 seconds long video? I assume you've seen all the Hollywood masterpieces and don't know where to look?
I really don't see how you can pay attention to vids longer than three minutes.)
Honestly, with a vid of this length you can learn on a normal level... e.g. CSS, the basics of JavaScript, Photoshop, learning to cook, tame the garden, build a stove... anything at all. How is it possible to talk about anything for such a long time?
Chekhov AP, "Ward No.6" - is read in 2 hours, 34 minutes and 49 seconds.
However... the number of views on this video is 2,124,404. That's a lot of people in the world who have nothing better to do.)
Well, not in one go. Haven't finished watching it yet, one hour to go. It's good to catch up at your leisure.)
I read Room 6 much faster in 7th grade))) Always respected Anton Palych)))I don't feel comfortable learning through videos, reading is better for me. But I guess to each his own))))
Not in one go, of course. Haven't finished watching it yet, there's an hour left. It's all right at my leisure).
I read Ward 6 much faster in 7th grade.) Always respected Anton Palych)))ZY here learn through videos is not comfortable for me, read better comes. But apparently to each his own))))
I like books better too, but nowadays, unfortunately, not everything can be found in book form, some things exist only in vidosik.
Not a bad explanation about the car industry
The video is clearly made for viewers brought up on comedy club, which drastically reduces the desire to get into its essence) But it seems to be some variant of light conspiracy?
The video is clearly made for viewers brought up on comedy club, which drastically reduces the desire to get into its essence) But it seems to be some variant of light conspiracy theory?
Not at all, such a good parsing of the history of science, the development of the oil industry in America and the rise of the environmental movement in the world. An adaptation for today's ticktockers, no argument there. )))
Did you really watch the 3 hours 49 minutes and 51 seconds long video?
You can save time if you watch the video at a higher speed ;)
PS. I didn't watch this video.