Interesting and Humour - page 1455

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about the ganglion there is fun. And anyway.

PS world map 18+, if anything.

 

http://greatlanguagegame.com/

Final score: 400 ((

 
I have 950, really it would have been more, but I forgot to turn the sound on at the beginning ...
 

Final score: 800

Confused when multiple Scandinavian languages were in the selection
 
Mischek:

http://greatlanguagegame.com/

Final score: 400 ((

300 :)

newdigital:
I got 950, really it would have been more, but I forgot to turn the sound on at the beginning ...
FAQ:

Final score: 800

Oh, you guys. You must have guessed it. Yeah, sure, just lucky. ))
 
tol64:

300 :)

Oh, you've got to be kidding me. You must have guessed it. Yeah, sure, just lucky. ))
I've been an amateur radio operator since I was a kid.) - I've heard enough.
 
tol64:

300 :)

Oh, you've got to be kidding me. You must have guessed it. Yeah, sure, just lucky. ))
I've been to some of those exotic countries myself (worked). For example, I could tell (I've forgotten now) Bosnian dialect from Serbian mother tongue by ear. It is more difficult with Bulgarian and Macedonian ... Swedish and Danish - it was easy there. Somali too. But I forgot to put the sound on the speakers at first... thought it was some kind of clicky game and I would have had more.
 
 

Good night



 
newdigital:

Good night



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