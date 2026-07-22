Interesting and Humour - page 1455
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about the ganglion there is fun. And anyway.
PS world map 18+, if anything.
http://greatlanguagegame.com/
Final score: 400 ((
Final score: 800
http://greatlanguagegame.com/
Final score: 400 ((
300 :)
I got 950, really it would have been more, but I forgot to turn the sound on at the beginning ...
Final score: 800
300 :)Oh, you've got to be kidding me. You must have guessed it. Yeah, sure, just lucky. ))
300 :)Oh, you've got to be kidding me. You must have guessed it. Yeah, sure, just lucky. ))
Good night
Good night