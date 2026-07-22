Interesting and Humour - page 666
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it's about bear hunting and boar hunting, you google it.
I just don't like hunting, especially with dogs. Only a human could think of setting one animal against another and even more so attacking the eggs
So a boar's got eggs inside its body, right? Pigs are definitely inside, they're not that easy to attack. )
I haven't seen it myself, but that's what the dog people say.
I think they're looking for eggs here, too.
I haven't seen it myself, but that's what the dog people say.
I think they're looking for eggs here, too.
Bullshit there. I've slaughtered more cattle in my time than they've seen sparrows. That was the job. A piglet's got eggs inside.
in small animals, many inside, later fall back into place
Hmm... Maybe it is. But I've never seen one. )))
Long-haired dachshund is the best dog.)
Long-haired dachshund is the best dog.)
Yeah, I like it too. )
I don't like big dogs, though. Can't help myself.(
What hurricane? Where?
So what if it snows. We'll plant more flowers tomorrow.
What hurricane? Where?
You'd think three GIFs would be easier, wouldn't you?
Actually, I use opera, I'm used to it. It only animates the third one. (with a horse).
I go to Chrome - on the contrary only the first two!
Already went on principle Mozilla ... Yes! All three.
Two questions:
1. What's up?
2. should i use explorer? ;)