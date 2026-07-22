Interesting and Humour - page 666

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Mischek:

available

it's about bear hunting and boar hunting, you google it.

I just don't like hunting, especially with dogs. Only a human could think of setting one animal against another and even more so attacking the eggs

So a boar's got eggs inside its body, right? A pig is definitely inside, they're not that easy to attack. )
 
sumkin75:
So a boar's got eggs inside its body, right? Pigs are definitely inside, they're not that easy to attack. )

I haven't seen it myself, but that's what the dog people say.

I think they're looking for eggs here, too.

 
Mischek:

I haven't seen it myself, but that's what the dog people say.

I think they're looking for eggs here, too.

Bullshit. I've slaughtered more cattle than they've seen sparrows in my time. That was the job. The piglet's got eggs in it.
 
sumkin75:
Bullshit there. I've slaughtered more cattle in my time than they've seen sparrows. That was the job. A piglet's got eggs inside.
In small animals, many have them inside, they later descend into place
 
Mischek:
in small animals, many inside, later fall back into place
Hmm... Maybe they do. But I've never seen one. )))
 
sumkin75:
Hmm... Maybe it is. But I've never seen one. )))

Long-haired dachshund is the best dog.)

 
Mischek:

Long-haired dachshund is the best dog.)

Yeah, I like it too. )

I don't like big dogs, though. Can't help myself.(

 

What hurricane? Where?

 

So what if it snows. We'll plant more flowers tomorrow.

 
Mischek:

What hurricane? Where?

You'd think three GIFs would be easier, wouldn't you?

Actually, I use opera, I'm used to it. It only animates the third one. (with a horse).
I go to Chrome - on the contrary only the first two!
Already went on principle Mozilla ... Yes! All three.

Two questions:
1. What's up?
2. should i use explorer? ;)

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