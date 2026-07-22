Interesting and Humour - page 455
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25 real complaints from Google employees in Canada1. At lunch, all the pizza was eaten before me and I had to eat steak
2. When I work from home, I have to make my own breakfast, lunch and dinner.
3. I can't feel the difference between the massage chair settings.
4. The selection of classic arcade machines in our building is limited, I have to go to another building.
5. I get fat because of unlimited free food.
6. Once I get used to the company-issued phone, they give us a new model and I have to learn all over again.
7. The "employee handbook" takes more than one page.
8. They need to open a gym in my building so I can work out without having to walk to it.
9. The thirty-inch monitor obscures the view of the mountains.
10. The headphones handed out mess up my hair.
11. My workplace is the same distance from two kitchens and I have to decide which one to go to each time.
12. 5 out of 8 free T-shirts I've received this year are black. It crushes me. I like the colour blue better.
13. During a corporate skydiving event, we were promised 50 seconds of freefall, however, when I watched the video of the jump, I noticed that there was only 41 seconds.
14. Sometimes, when I go to the kitchen to get a drink, it turns out that they have just been loaded into the fridge and the bottles haven't had time to cool down properly.
15. The couch in my office isn't long enough for me to stretch out on it.
16. Because of the free food on Google, I haven't had a chance to cook anything in almost a year and my cooking skills are suffering.
17. When I travel to other offices at company expense, the food in the kitchens there is unfamiliar and I don't know what to choose. 18. I get sunburned at our corporate retreat by the sea.
19. The pool cue chalk doesn't match the colour of the cloth on the table.
20. I get so full at breakfast that I don't get properly hungry for lunch.
21. We only have one bing-bag in the games room, so I had to sit on a chair playing Call of Duty.
22. We built a catapult out of furniture, but the ceiling was too low to launch oranges over 45 metres.
23. In the mornings I can't admire the Harbour Bridge because the sun rises over Sydney and I have to close the blinds.
24. I haven't received a free T-shirt in three months.
25. The sushi chef didn't put enough aioli sauce in the crab roll.
25 real complaints from Google employees in Canada
Exploitative perverts.
I always knew the Google juicer was truly ruthless, but to bully staff like this ... no words.
Gotta google shorts, a string of strikes is probably coming.
I came across an article somewhere about the Yandex team. The situation is no less disastrous than at Google.
What about the Yandex team? ))
25 real complaints from Google employees in Canada