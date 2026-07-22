Interesting and Humour - page 1453
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I agree.
Too categorical a picture.
Some laws are very clearly directed against me personally, so I have to abide by them.
That's what they're doing in biology now
Gay
Tip of the day: in any unclear situation, say it's a cat, rear view.
from the bash
A little bit of proper advertising )
Mischek:
sleep not found
What do you know about pregnancy fads? Cucumbers with jam? Watermelon with garlic?
Mine had crab salad without much of a quirk. Cooked it together in whole pots.
Every day. For three months straight. JUST CRAB SALAD.
The presence of other food in the house made her sick.
xxx:
I'd rather have cucumbers and jam, honestly...