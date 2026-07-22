Interesting and Humour - page 1453

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Contender:

I agree.

Too categorical a picture.

It's not categorical. It's fine. Zombies, all of them. If you listen to those who follow these rules, it's fucked up, it's stupid... Don't stand out, be like everyone else, be a gray mass, but be a person... Do they (zombies) themselves realize that there is a contradiction in their ideals...?
 
zfs:

Some laws are very clearly directed against me personally, so I have to abide by them.

What is it?
 

That's what they're doing in biology now

 

Gay

Tip of the day: in any unclear situation, say it's a cat, rear view.

from the bash

 

A little bit of proper advertising )

 
 

Mischek:

sleep not found

Dude, you're really hitting it.
 
xxx:
What do you know about pregnancy fads? Cucumbers with jam? Watermelon with garlic?
Mine had crab salad without much of a quirk. Cooked it together in whole pots.
Every day. For three months straight. JUST CRAB SALAD.
The presence of other food in the house made her sick.
xxx:
I'd rather have cucumbers and jam, honestly...
 
 

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