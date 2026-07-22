Interesting and Humour - page 1178
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Yeah, and if the faggots say two and two and two and four, then agree with them too, and smack 'em in the face, smack 'em in the face.
They must be giving you a hard time, huh?
and imagine being buried somewhere where someone's already been buried. I'm scared of dead people. )
I'll come to you so you don't get bored
are you for fags? %)
I'll come to you so you don't get bored
Come and tell me fresh jokes about Putin and Navalny.)
Don't forget the hot drinks, I'm not afraid of anything with them ))
No, I'm not against fags. Maybe they bother you, they don't bother me. I don't see them much unless you count faggots driving on the road. These are the ones that bother me.
How do I explain it to you?
Once upon a time, there was a bunny and a squirrel. They were friends, they loved each other. One day Bunny suggests:
- Squirrel, let's live together, let's get married.
- How so, because you are Bunny and I am Squirrel.
- The power of our love is higher than stereotypes and species-racial considerations, Squirrel.
We live as a family, and there's love and understanding and sex. They just don't have kids. They're sad. Bunny says:
- Don't we have children because I'm Bunny and you're Squirrel? How can it be? Let's go to the Soviet Union, she is clever and knows everything.
We went to the Owl and Bunny said:
- Owl, tell me, why don't we have children? Because we are Bunny and Squirrel?
- Are you out of your mind? You don't have kids because you're a boy and he's a boy too!
ZS: I don't see any fag bears in the wild, just the ones that drive.)
ZZZY: Homos are a dead-end branch of evolution ))
don't try I made a screenshot of your post where you're not against fags ))
you're for fags? %)
You say that. As if there's anything wrong with that... :)
I'm not against fags.