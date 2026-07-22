Interesting and Humour - page 4947

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This is the way to do it!


 

Happy New Year, everyone!

Off to barbecue :)

 
Alexey Volchanskiy #:

And that's the way it should be!


Off-topic though it may be, I'm inspired by this


 

the sum of the year !


 

Yesterday there was a vote on my zen channel as to whether the guarantor would start the New Year's Eve speech with the traditional tragic phrase - We've had a tough year, BUT...!

For the first time in 20 years I will watch the beginning

 

People are eager to colonise Mars, and it's "We've had a hard year, but..."

 

1:09 Chebyshev rests


 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Even in prehistoric times they wore a wristwatch so as not to miss the New Year).


Hardly anyone saw the deep meaning of this bas-relief.

There is more encrypted in it than one can see in the modern mind.)

It would have taken man billions of years to become human. Yes from a bacterium.)))

Darwin is good. But he started from the wrong end.)))

 

Does everyone have a boo-boo?)


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Volodymyr Zubov #:

Does everyone have a boo-boo?)


We should drink our own wine
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