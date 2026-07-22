Interesting and Humour - page 4947
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Happy New Year, everyone!
Off to barbecue :)
And that's the way it should be!
Off-topic though it may be, I'm inspired by this
the sum of the year !
Yesterday there was a vote on my zen channel as to whether the guarantor would start the New Year's Eve speech with the traditional tragic phrase - We've had a tough year, BUT...!
For the first time in 20 years I will watch the beginning
People are eager to colonise Mars, and it's "We've had a hard year, but..."
1:09 Chebyshev rests
Even in prehistoric times they wore a wristwatch so as not to miss the New Year).
Hardly anyone saw the deep meaning of this bas-relief.
There is more encrypted in it than one can see in the modern mind.)
It would have taken man billions of years to become human. Yes from a bacterium.)))
Darwin is good. But he started from the wrong end.)))
Does everyone have a boo-boo?)
Does everyone have a boo-boo?)