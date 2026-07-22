Interesting and Humour - page 914

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Contender:
You'll be able to talk about Putin when Navalny becomes president.

not quite there ... there's a 10-page... :) :)

So, classical music is OK, but four photos of animals is not? :) :)

sergeev:

Hey, maybe it's easier to give us a link to a site where all these funny pictures are lying around? We feel like we're at chips.net or ziza.ru, only without the porn.

Here is a link too ...

 

Sheida Keyhan Haghighi

 
Mischek:

Yes, something very mournful, please.


 

 
newdigital:

...The country has long needed other people


and where is this one going?

[Deleted]  
- Young lady! Do you like animals?
- Yes, very much!
- Well, here I am! A homeless animal!
 
Mischek:

Yes, something very mournful, please.

I'm gonna cry tonight.

 

Good morning

 

Kauno marios

Photo by : Ziema Asta

[Deleted]  
A call to a travel agency:
- I want a trip to Lenin's places.
- We can suggest a bus trip to Shushenskoye.
- Uh, no, I'm interested in Paris, Munich...
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