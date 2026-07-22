Interesting and Humour - page 2981
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They're tightening the nuts, for crying out loud.)
creative entertainment
An inscription on a TU-22 missile carrier that, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, left its home base, the Machulischy airfield in Belarus, due to the disbandment of the 121st Independent Red Banner Guards Heavy Aviation Regiment in Sevastopol. Engels. RF. 1994.
An inscription on a TU-22 missile carrier that, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, left its home base, the Machulischy airfield in Belarus, due to the disbandment of the 121st Independent Red Banner Guards Heavy Aviation Regiment in Sevastopol. Engels. RF. 1994.
I saw a sophisticated bus stop like this today, a real gem for teenagers :) There's sockets under the rubber caps and a camera in the ceiling.
An inscription on a TU-22 missile carrier that, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, left its home base, the Machulischy airfield in Belarus, due to the disbandment of the 121st Independent Red Banner Guards Heavy Aviation Regiment in Sevastopol. Engels. RF. 1994.