Interesting and Humour - page 1052
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And here is the game of forex in its purest form:
And here is the forex game in its purest form:
go for bitcoins it's cooler than mmm )
Btw: the lits are going up anyways like the btk itself will be
Bad man, greedy.
Good Auntie
http://tansam.livejournal.com/
accidentally stumbled across , note the 25 min 25 sec.
Telegram from the hippopotamus
"In accordance with the decisions of the authorities, operational services are being carried out at all credit institutions in Cyprus from 12:00 today. Operational services will be subject to severe restrictions for the time being, which are detailed in the branch communication. These restrictions are imposed for fear of a massive outflow of funds from local banks. We are actively working to ensure that, for international banks, the restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.
Separately, we would like to note that all incoming and intra-branch payments are made without restrictions. For the amount of incoming payments received after 12:00 on 28.03.2013, it is possible to make outgoing payments without restrictions.
The following restrictions are imposed on customer transactions within 7 days:
1. Cash withdrawals are permitted up to a maximum of €300 per person/bankcard per day (unused cash withdrawal limit may be carried over to the next day). No cash withdrawals may be made by presenting cheques issued by Cypriot banks.
(2) Non-cash payments by bank cards outside the Republic of Cyprus are limited to EUR 5000 per month.
(3) Non-cash commercial payments in the ordinary course of business of clients up to €5000 are executed without restriction on presentation of supporting documents.
4. Non-cash payments for business activities above EUR 5000 are executed in agreement with the ad-hoc committee (established by the public authorities of the Republic of Cyprus) in the presence of supporting documents.
5. Non-cash payments for salary payments shall be made without restriction subject to the availability of supporting documents.
6. Non-cash transfers for studies and residence of persons studying outside the Republic of Cyprus are allowed up to an amount of €5000 per quarter.
7. All other non-cash payments are agreed by the Committee.
8. Pre-cancellation of deposits is prohibited unless the funds on deposit are used to repay outstanding loans within the same credit institution.
9. At the end of the contractual maturity of the deposit, only a part of the deposit (10% of the deposit or 5,000 euros) can be transferred to the customer's current account at the request of the customer. The balance shall be deposited for 1 more month.
10. Cash amounting to more than €1000 may not be taken out of the Republic of Cyprus.
11. All transactions incomplete as of 28.03.2013 shall be subject to the limitations described above.
These restrictions shall apply to all customer accounts in all currencies".
Simply put, you cannot withdraw more than €300 cash per day, you cannot transfer more than €5,000 per month to other countries and you cannot take more than a grand in cash out of the country. If you run out of deposit or make a deposit, you will only get 10% back, and you will be forced to deposit the rest...