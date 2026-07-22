Interesting and Humour - page 4612
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A house of 1,000 floors, the Universe Concern becomes real
just between you and me,
- I sent in a statement,
- got a response,
- Started skype negotiations,
- I got a call for a live interview, they sent me money for a ticket and incidentals,
- January 31st I'm flying out !- They say there are some special health requirements, but we'll see...
.
Hello, everyone. Let me tell you about my morning.
At some point I asked my spouse to boil me a chicken egg for breakfast.
I wish I hadn't asked.)) This is the worst I've ever seen.))
Hello, everyone. Let me tell you about my morning.
At some point I asked my spouse to boil me a chicken egg for breakfast.
I wish I hadn't asked.)) It's the most horrible thing I've ever seen.))
Is that a picture from the movie "Alien"?
Is that a picture from the movie Alien?
No, of course we laughed, but it left a residue)))
Hello, everyone. Let me tell you about my morning.
At some point I asked my wife to boil me a chicken egg for breakfast.
I wish I hadn't asked.) It's the worst I've ever seen.))
Very pretty, she tried.
The saying "you just don't know how to cook it" doesn't cut it.
;)
Very nice, she tried.
Who can doubt the effort?)))
Hello, everyone. Let me tell you about my morning.
At some point I asked my spouse to boil me a chicken egg for breakfast.
I wish I hadn't asked.)) This is the worst I've ever seen)))
just made a couple of poached eggs - cooks spouse for I taught her how....... water into the pot, bring it to a boil, an egg straight from the fridge we put on a tablespoon and over boiling water keep 10 seconds (spoon is not leaning towards water, but we keep very close) and at the end of 10 seconds down the spoon with an egg in the boiling water - omit confidently!
Cook the egg for 3 to 5 minutes on the timer - to taste
seldom cracked shells in this way, regular C1/C0 eggs from chain shops
just made some soft boiled eggs - my wife cooks them because I taught her how....... water into the pot, bring it to the boil, put the egg straight from the fridge on a tablespoon and over boiling water we hold for 10 seconds (the spoon is not leaning against water, but we hold it very close) and after 10 seconds we put the spoon with the egg in the boiling water
Cook the egg for 3 to 5 minutes on the timer - to taste
rarely crack shells in this way, eggs are standard C1/C0 from the supermarket
there are even simpler ones
stick the egg with the blunt end on the needle and that's it.With a tiny hole like that, it won't crack even if it's boiled.
Guys, this is all understandable and familiar.)))
I just saw such a "miracle" for the first time.)
And decided to share it with you.