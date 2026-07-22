Interesting and Humour - page 1473
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American president infuriated by Russian dictator-sovok's stupid stubbornness
The real state of U.S.-Russia relations has been laid bare in the form of sarcastic mockery by Andy Borowitz, a correspondent for the influential American magazine The New Yorker, in an article entitled "G20 Ends Abruptly as Obama Calls Putin a Jackass:
I haven't found it anywhere. It seems to be a duck (or satire, as the quote below says):
I haven't found it anywhere. It seems to be a duck (or satire, as the quote below says):
Э... don't break the format of the thread )
9 kk in 5 days
9 kk in 5 days
Thought things were much scarier for me in the mirror in the morning... Prose of life...
So we'll live a little longer...