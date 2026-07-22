Interesting and Humour - page 1117
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Scandal intrigue investigation . Ala NTV Presents
The names are all made up and the coincidences are all coincidental.
Didn't notice the difference in the dubbing (( maybe the wrong link
Yeah, thanks, that's confusing. Corrected it already.
Scandal intrigue investigation . Ala NTV Presents
The names are all made up and the coincidences are all coincidental.
- Boy! What do you want to be?
- A jerk!
- Why a jerk?!
- Because everyone says: Look at that jerk's car!
Scandal intrigue investigation . Ala NTV present
Russia has responded to the Magnitsky List.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has barred 18 US nationals from entering the country. A notice to this effect appeared on the ministry's website. The list includes individuals involved in torture at Guantanamo Bay prison, as well as people involved in violations of the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens abroad.
"We regret to note that, following the absurd "Magnitsky Act," the U.S. side has released the names of Russian citizens against whom visa and financial sanctions are imposed. Our principal assessment of this unfriendly act is well known - under pressure from Russophobe-minded members of Congress, the bilateral relations and mutual trust have been damaged," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich with regard to the list.
He stressed that Russia was not interested in a "war of lists," but the Russian Federation had no right not to respond to the blatant blackmail. "It's time for politicians in Washington to finally realize that building relations with a country like Russia in the spirit of mentorship and blatant diktat is futile," Lukashevich summed up.
Well, someone in Washington has had enough. We'll show those capitalists who we are!
Who are we? :)
I guess you could ignore them ... they're just trolling ... and feeding the troll ...
Customs:
On the situation of international mail clearance
Kenny G
Ave Maria
Celtic Woman, New Journey Live at Slane Castle, Ireland (2006)