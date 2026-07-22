Interesting and Humour - page 1275
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A Channel 10 TV crew penetrated the Israeli parliament twice with weapons, successfully getting past security checkpoints and metal detector frames. The journalists carried out the experiment while filming a report on how 3D-printed weapons pose a greater threat to public safety.
3D-printed weapons capability is a big problem for security
It is possible to go further and print weapons right at the scene of an alleged crime.
Fundraising for a new 3D-printing development called the Pirate3D Buccaneer on Kickstarter has ended. The developers of the printer have exceeded their fundraising target by more than 14 times. The new device is already claiming to be "the people's first 3D printer".
According to the latest trends in the tech world, we can see that 3D printers, which were too expensive in the past, are gradually becoming more affordable for ordinary users. However, there remains a chasm between such terms as "affordable" and "more accessible", which the developers of a Singapore-based 3D printer start-up have set out to bridge.
To compare, the most popular printer that prints three-dimensional objects - Makerbot Replicator 2.0 will cost its buyers $2,200. The Pirate3D Buccaneer, meanwhile, is slated to cost just $347. The device itself will be aimed at the consumer market and will have its own library of 3D printable objects available online. Finished models are intended for users who are unfamiliar with automated 3D design.