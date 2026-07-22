Interesting and Humour - page 4889
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I don't want to...
The video is clearly made for viewers brought up on comedy club, which sharply reduces the desire to delve into its essence) But it seems to be some variant of light conspiracy?
Finished)))) Not bad stuff)) I agree with the theme, batteries are much more toxic than ICE.
I don't want to...
class
thanks
About the wonders of Sber)) Now I got a text message saying that I had been charged 2,500 rubles for some kind of service. I called and found out that it was a charge for some kind of service package. In 2017, the bank gave me a card, some kind of Golden Premium, and it was connected to some package of services. The card wasn't just thrown away, but after about 3-6 months (or maybe a year, can't remember:)? I went to the bank and closed that card's account - honestly liquidated the card, wrote a statement. And then suddenly... for services on a card that doesn't exist...
I have the opposite situation. To the current account came ~ 2500 ) from whom I don't know. Not yours? )))
Finished)))) Not bad stuff) I agree with the topic, batteries are much more toxic than ICE.
Well, time will tell. Horses were greener than internal combustion engines)
Well, time will tell. Horses were greener than internal combustion engines)
I think recycling batteries will be more efficient over time, despite the mass cries of luddite haters...
Redwood Materials are suggesting that recycled cells will cost half as much as new ones.
Burning gasoline in the 21st century is no fun at all (unless in the wilderness)
Well, time will tell. Horses were more environmentally friendly than internal combustion engines)
Tendency)))
I think battery recycling will be more efficient over time, despite the massive howls of luddite haters...
Redwood Materials suggest that recycled cells will cost half as much as new cells.
Burning gasoline in the 21st century is no fun at all (unless in the wilderness)
Of course over time recycling batteries will be more profitable))))
I have the opposite situation. The current account has received ~2500 ) from whom I don't know. Not yours? )))
Probably a serious answer out of place, but just in case, who doesn't know - don't withdraw such obscure receipts. You can always find out the source - make sure it's not yours (probably at the bank branch) and tell the bank. Often people get into a lot of trouble in such cases if they withdraw money by mistake or from a scammer (there are schemes).