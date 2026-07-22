Interesting and Humour - page 266
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The electronic scoreboard displays the correct mathematical equation. But one pixel is faulty. Which one?
Who knows the solution - don't rush to write the answer. Let the others suffer.
It's a sadistic problem. I solved it with a complete pixel search.
Sadistic problem. I solved it with a complete pixel search.
Oh, man.
Actually I was counting the default faulty one as black instead of green, which is logical as a condition ((
Leha's a sadist.
I tried.
So watch, listen and fear now