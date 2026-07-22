Interesting and Humour - page 266

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Mathemat:

The electronic scoreboard displays the correct mathematical equation. But one pixel is faulty. Which one?

Who knows the solution - don't rush to write the answer. Let the others suffer.

It's a sadistic problem. I solved it with a complete pixel search.

 
 
 
MetaDriver: Sadistic problem. Solved by a complete pixel search.
In OpenCL?
 
MetaDriver:

Sadistic problem. I solved it with a complete pixel search.

Oh, man.

Actually I was counting the default faulty one as black instead of green, which is logical as a condition ((

Leha's a sadist.

 
Mischek: Leha's a sadist ((
I tried.
 
Mathemat:
I tried.

So watch, listen and fear now

 
Mischek: Then watch, listen and be afraid.

Yeah, I'm scared, I'm scared. Scary.
 
 
Ahh...to play "mechanoids2" (let's say) on a machine like this
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