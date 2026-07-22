Interesting and Humour - page 1993
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Normal movie, he eats cacti from morning till night with sour cream and ketchup and I'm a druggie
What makes you say that? You're glitching. )))
Me?!?
You should at least temporarily switch to ficuses or geraniums.
Me?!?
You switched temporarily to ficuses, at least.
Of course. You have a lot of imagery. You're stormy and skittish. New Year's Eve syndrome. Struggle of the mind with contradictions. A war on tradition. Hold on. That's not... Okay, hold on to something. )))
Oh ! Does the ficus have that effect ?
A conversationbetweenDmitriy Bykovand Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
And the house geese, also sleepy, wobble in the middle of the bay, their tails sticking out of their beaks from under-eaten fish.
Kuprin A I
Lystrigons