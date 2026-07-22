Interesting and Humour - page 1993

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Yoschik:

Normal movie, he eats cacti from morning till night with sour cream and ketchup and I'm a druggie

What makes you say that? You're glitching. )))
 
tol64:
What makes you say that? You're glitching. )))

Me?!?

You should at least temporarily switch to ficuses or geraniums.

 
Yoschik:

Me?!?

You switched temporarily to ficuses, at least.

Of course I have. You have a lot of imagery. You're stormy and skittish. New Year's Eve syndrome. Struggle of the mind with contradictions. A war on tradition. Hold on. That's not... Okay, hold on to something. )))
 
tol64:
Of course. You have a lot of imagery. You're stormy and skittish. New Year's Eve syndrome. Struggle of the mind with contradictions. A war on tradition. Hold on. That's not... Okay, hold on to something. )))
Oh ! and this ficus has that effect ?
 
Yoschik:
Oh ! Does the ficus have that effect ?
Don't ask me, ask yourself when you're eating a tangerine under the tree and dreaming about fairy tales. )))
 
 

A conversationbetweenDmitriy Bykovand Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Дошел до Берлина
Дошел до Берлина
  • www.novayagazeta.ru
27 Декабрь 2013 г. в 17:02
 
 
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Эхо Москвы / Блоги / Борис Немцов: Министры путинского правительства не платят налоги
Эхо Москвы / Блоги / Борис Немцов: Министры путинского правительства не платят налоги
  • echo.msk.ru
На днях я уже публиковал список депутатов Государственной Думы, которые не платят налоги. В их числе незабвенный Железняк, Кобзон, Никонов, Журова и многие другие
 
Lazy, fish-eaten cats with swollen bellies lay across the pavement, and when you push them with your foot, they reluctantly open one eye and fall asleep again.

And the house geese, also sleepy, wobble in the middle of the bay, their tails sticking out of their beaks from under-eaten fish.


Kuprin A I
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