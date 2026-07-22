Interesting and Humour - page 768
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
just don't get carried away
You're one to talk. You're more enthusiastic than I am. ))) I get the hint, but you're wrong. What you're hinting at is far in the past and there's no need for it. ))) And about the art also. There are really people who genuinely like a lot of shit. But it's not their fault of course. It just happened that way. So it had to be that way. For balance. A lot of what we like is given to us by society, filling our neurons with information that, even if you wanted to, you couldn't get rid of. Not many people manage to do that. And all those attachments and likes and dislikes make us who we are and make us think that what we like is art, even if some neurons are screaming at you that it isn't. It's as simple as that. It's nobody's fault. We're not the ones regulating the process. But that sure as hell doesn't absolve us of responsibility. It can be called what you might call "imposed responsibility". )))
Are there any art historians here?
About contemporary art:
http://mtrpl.ru/2012/05/29/i-dont-get-art
But it's not their fault, of course. It just happened that way. That's the way it had to be. To balance it out.
No, no, no, it's not a balance, it's a ballast. Baluster overboard. An authority says it's a very good movie.
A bunch of near-intelligent people watch this obvious rubbish, hoping until the last frame that the plot will cancer and the rubbish will turn into intrigue. And it's a shame to leave the auditorium under the disapproving eyes of the others.
Finally . For now, it's only available as a complete set.
But soon it will be available as an optional extra.
No no no, it's not balance, it's ballast. Balast overboard. An authority says it's a very good film.
A bunch of near-intelligent people are watching this obvious nonsense, hoping to the last frame that the plot will crawl and the nonsense will turn into intrigue. It's a shame to leave the hall under the disapproving eyes of the others.
You mean the pendulum? Also a good analogy. )) One authoritative authority (the favourite of the pendulum) said and the pendulum swung with it. Each newcomer to the crowd tilts the pendulum more. After a while the subject begins to grow boring (bored with the community) and each new departed from the crowd of followers makes the pendulum slow down and weaken its power until the authority pushes it in the other direction. And everything repeats all over again.
One more thing about art. Everyone has their own notion of art. And everyone who expresses their opinion tells their personal relation to that notion. We can speak as if we are talking about the same word, but at the same time think and perceive it in completely different ways. For instance, you were hurt by my opinion of art because it sounded very categorical. You treated it as if I was trying to impose it on you or anyone else, and if you don't accept it, then you don't understand anything. And right away there were allusions to some things/experiments with consciousness from my life that I have personally told you about publicly, but didn't say that it was all in the past. And you decided to make a "crowning" punch out of it. )))
Okay, I forgive you. Who doesn't? You've been divorced by nature. )))
You treated it as if I was trying to impose it on you or anyone else, and if you didn't accept it, like you don't understand anything. And right away there were allusions to some things/experiments with consciousness from my life that I had personally told you about publicly, but didn't say that it was all in the past. And you decided to make a "crowning" punch out of it. )))
you're overthinking this, the innuendo, the punch...
i wouldn't dream of it.
What are you doing, hints, punches...
I wouldn't dream of it.