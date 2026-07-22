Interesting and Humour - page 1352
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FSKN spokesman Nikolai Kartashov explained the mixed up colours on his agency's banner as follows: "There was a strong gust of wind and the banner got knocked over.
I wonder what they are smoking?
They don't dissolve, we just don't always know who built the next villa and who bought the next yacht.
FSKN spokesman Nikolai Kartashov explained the mixed up colours on his agency's banner as follows: "There was a strong gust of wind and the banner got knocked over.
I wonder what they are smoking?
http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Рашка_(state)
Ilya Boltnev: "Even more surprising is that a state with such a flag actually existed and was called Rashka"
http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Рашка_(state)
only there are two colours (no white) - Boltnev babbles
only there are two colours (no white) - Boltnev babbles
Holy shit, Nikolai Durov reposted it and I believed him...
UPD: Googled it, white-red-blue was the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia (1939-1945)
Holy shit, Nikolai Durov reposted it and I believed him...
- Get in here!
- Where, there's no link?!
- In the kitchen, for fuck's sake!
FSKN spokesman Nikolai Kartashov explained the mixed up colours on his agency's banner as follows: "There was a strong gust of wind and the banner got knocked over.
I wonder what they are smoking?
The wind. The wind is tricky as shit.
The Just Russia party mistakenly printed leaflets in support of its candidate for mayor of Moscow, Nikolay Levichev, where he is depicted writing with a biro on a tablet computer.
They take us for idiots )