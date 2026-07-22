Interesting and Humour - page 1372

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Mischek:


Today marks exactly 40 years since the film's release


Yes, the film is beautiful. And the music was written by Mikael Tariverdiev, just a wonderful composer.
 
Mischek:

...

Today marks exactly 40 years since the release of the film

I was watching How Stirlitz got a chess partner and other secrets of the movie, but I didn't notice about the 40 years... how it flew by :)
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Stirlitz vs Gangnam

Totally agree with him.))))
 
 

And we're not the only ones with roads like this ...


 
newdigital:

And we're not the only ones with roads like this ...

Only a Vityaz all-terrain vehicle can drive safely on such roads. ))
 
tol64:
Only a Vityaz all-terrain vehicle can be driven safely on such roads. ))
Vityaz who? ))
 
Urain:
Vitya who? ))
Vitya is a Yaz.
 
Urain:
Vitya who? ))
MetaDriver:
Vitya the Yaz.
Yes. That's exactly the video I was watching the other day. Nice car. ))
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