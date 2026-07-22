Interesting and Humour - page 1372
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Today marks exactly 40 years since the film's release
...
Today marks exactly 40 years since the release of the film
Stirlitz vs Gangnam
And we're not the only ones with roads like this ...
And we're not the only ones with roads like this ...
Only a Vityaz all-terrain vehicle can be driven safely on such roads. ))
Vitya who? ))
Vitya who? ))
Vitya the Yaz.