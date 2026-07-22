Interesting and Humour - page 3182

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Valeriy Krynin:

" Type: Chordates, subtype: Vertebrates"

Family: bloodsuckers.
 
 

China's Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, located in the southeastern province of Hunan, has opened a new landmark - a bridge that is one and a half kilometres high.

 
 

Rebel...


 
Yury Reshetov:
Time to short the euro.
You could see it coming today :)))
 
aliexpress
 


 


The foot on the right is not mine (I don't walk in shoes like that).

 
In Chinese, they often have a comma and an "ah" at the end of the sentence if you translate it.

"I attached the indicator to the chart, it doesn't attach. What a glitchy indicator, ah."

You read their answers like poetry.
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