Interesting and Humour - page 3182
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" Type: Chordates, subtype: Vertebrates"
China's Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, located in the southeastern province of Hunan, has opened a new landmark - a bridge that is one and a half kilometres high.
Rebel...
Time to short the euro.
The foot on the right is not mine (I don't walk in shoes like that).
"I attached the indicator to the chart, it doesn't attach. What a glitchy indicator, ah."
You read their answers like poetry.