Interesting and Humour - page 1259

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Mischek:

1952

the years have passed ...

have passed more...

 
 

always looked forward to the 25th )) although in the film the last takes are of a blue carriage

 
 
Mischek:

1952

the years have passed ...

have passed more...

The Japanese came and killed the point.

 
[Deleted]  
I'll have a double whisky, please.
- Girl! It's the school cafeteria!
- Oh, sorry, I was thinking... A compote, please...
 
 
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