Interesting and Humour - page 2386

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Рестораны и парки обяжут хранить данные о пользователях Wi-Fi - РБК daily
Рестораны и парки обяжут хранить данные о пользователях Wi-Fi - РБК daily
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Метро, аэропорты, кафе, парки и другие площадки, где есть бесплатный Wi-Fi, теперь должны будут в течение полугода хранить все данные о работе пользователей в Интернете. Пока россияне смогут, как и раньше, пользоваться этой связью анонимно, но чиновники уже обсуждают идентификацию Wi-Fi-клиентов. С 13 августа вступают в силу шесть...
 
 
 

Here it is - the whirlpool. The view of the whirlpool through the water column begins at 1:40

 

kidding


 

Metal piglet on a Hermle C40U CNC machine:

 
Happy Birthday to you, Svetlana Yurievna

 
barabashkakvn:

Metal piglet on a Hermle C40U CNC machine:

I liked this one better. ;))


 
tol64:

I liked this one better. ;))


I get it, s****s for the night :)
 

A girl sent a photo with a message saying "sorry".

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