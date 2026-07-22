Interesting and Humour - page 2386
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Here it is - the whirlpool. The view of the whirlpool through the water column begins at 1:40
kidding
Metal piglet on a Hermle C40U CNC machine:
Metal piglet on a Hermle C40U CNC machine:
I liked this one better. ;))
I liked this one better. ;))
A girl sent a photo with a message saying "sorry".