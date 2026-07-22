Interesting and Humour - page 82
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14 October, 11:00 am.
Had a long laugh when our employee finally cracked up when a distraught employee walked into the office early in the morning. Almost crying, she recounted the following story.
In the evening, after work, she went to the shop and bought groceries. Before going to bed, so she wouldn't forget the sausages for work, she wrote on a small piece of paper with a bold felt-tip pen: "FUCK! TAKE THE SAUSAGES!" And pinning it to her hat, she went to bed. In the morning she takes the underground to work... a man sits next to her, pushes her in the side and says: "Well, stupid, did you forget the sausages?"
Find it twice.
from the "what was that? "
Oshanik half a hundred and five asks for a landing
from the "what was that? "