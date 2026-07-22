Interesting and Humour - page 310
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Same thing. I had to be pretty eloquent to get my license. By the way, no one I know passed that ophthalmologist test. http://www.excimerclinic.ru/games/daltonism_test
Shit.
"You have a problem with colour. You have answered 11 out of 13 questions correctly. You are advised to see an ophthalmologist as soon as possible! "
Yeah. Yeah, I'm on my way. It's all Putin's fault.
Shit.
"You have a problem with colour. You have answered 11 out of 13 questions correctly. You are advised to visit an ophthalmologist as soon as possible! "
Yeah. Yeah, I'm on my way. It's all Putin's doing.
I got 10.
Oh, man, there's got to be an ophthalmologist in there.
http://www.xrite.com/custom_page.aspx?PageID=77
19
I got 10.
Oh, man, there's definitely an ophthalmic fool in there.
0
I got 10.
Oh, man, there's definitely an ophthalmic fool in there.
0
Yeah, you must've gone into the code, you cheater.
Yes yes, Driver can't be trusted, he will pass any test. All you have to do is look at his codes:
:)