Interesting and Humour - page 310

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sumkin75:
Same thing. I had to be pretty eloquent to get my license. By the way, no one I know passed that ophthalmologist test. http://www.excimerclinic.ru/games/daltonism_test

Shit.

"You have a problem with colour. You have answered 11 out of 13 questions correctly. You are advised to see an ophthalmologist as soon as possible! "

Yeah. Yeah, I'm on my way. It's all Putin's fault.

 
Are there any healthy people here? // I don't know if I should put a smiley face or use bold letters for a joke.
 
Mischek:

Shit.

"You have a problem with colour. You have answered 11 out of 13 questions correctly. You are advised to visit an ophthalmologist as soon as possible! "

Yeah. Yeah, I'm on my way. It's all Putin's doing.

I got 10.

Oh, man, there's got to be an ophthalmologist in there.

 
joo:

I got 10.

Oh, man, there's definitely an ophthalmic fool in there.

That's what I'm saying, Putin's in jail.
 
MetaDriver:
0
Well, you were counting on the GPU, it couldn't have been otherwise.
 
joo:

I got 10.

Oh, man, there's definitely an ophthalmic fool in there.

It's not dope 100%. I told you, it was a scandal getting my driving licence.
 
MetaDriver:
0
Yeah, you must be in the code, cheater.
 
Mischek:
Yeah, you must've gone into the code, you cheater.

Yes yes, Driver can't be trusted, he will pass any test. All you have to do is look at his codes:

inline float Dot16(float16 a, float16 b)                  
  {return (dot(a.lo.lo,b.lo.lo)+dot(a.lo.hi,b.lo.hi)+     
           dot(a.hi.lo,b.hi.lo)+dot(a.hi.hi,b.hi.hi));}  

:)

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