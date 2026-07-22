Interesting and Humour - page 3154
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Localisation:
Localisation:
our answer to the packeymons?
Localisation:
Localise, but watch out for underlocalisation. )
(Be localised, but be careful not to be localised too much. )
Don't be rude.
"Baikal Electronics has joined the prpl Foundation industry organisation >>>
«Байкал Электроникс», российский разработчик интегральных микросхем, стал членом некоммерческой организации prpl Foundation, созданной для поддержки программного обеспечения с открытым кодом на процессорах с архитектурой MIPS.
In addition to the Russian company, the members of the organization include ADB, a Swiss company specializing in connected devices, SoftAtHome, a French company developing software for smart home embedded devices, and Intrinsic-ID, an American company specializing in using physically non-clonable features to ensure the security of connected devices.
"This is an amazing time for our organisation," said Art Swift, president of the prpl Foundation, "We have been joined by innovative companies from around the world, some of the best in their fields. This means we can continue our breakthrough projects and work that will ultimately make the Internet of Things more open, interoperable, secure. These are three facets that are currently often missing from many of the existing connected devices. Under the aegis of prpl, chip, system software and service developers can create a unified platform, architecture, API and standards to provide a unified and open source approach to building secure connected devices."
Don't be rude.
You catch Pokemon? I'm not surprised. )
Disappointingly, I have no interest in any games at all, be they computer or smartphone games.
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There's a lot of humour about Pokemon (and more) here:
Disappointingly, I have no interest in any games at all, be they PC or smartphone.