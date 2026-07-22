Interesting and Humour - page 1969

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Yoschik:

It's a lie, it's a lie.

I didn't drown anybody.

The pyramid thing was your idea and you've said it 100 times.

Yes? No... You even telegraphed: Don't go near the pyramid, don't wake the beast, don't feed it, don't look into its mouth. Flowers for the woman, ice cream for the kids.
 
Yoschik:
Hi . Do you have snow there in the south?

Krasnodar winter is like that!!! :)

 
 
 
 
Yoschik:

Help again, the logo is illegible again

"TD EjopoFF" is written there :)

You're kidding me again. You go away, you come back, and there ... ...the lovely ladies with all their charms... Ehhh

I'm gonna go to bed and get upset...

 
pagot:

10 reasons why I am in favour of Israel in the Arab-Israeli conflict:

Author unknown. Too bad...

The author is probably a Jew or someone who believes in a dead Jew (Christian).

Just one reason I am for the Arabs: the UN has recognized Israel as a fascist state in its resolution. Zionism = fascism.

 
MoneyJinn:

The author is probably a Jew or someone who believes in a dead Jew (a Christian).

Just one reason I am for the Arabs: the UN called Israel a fascist state by a resolution. Zionism is fascism.

And I'm for Hedgehogs.
 
Yoschik:
I'm all for Hedgehogs.
I'm more of a girl kind of guy.)
 
artmedia70:

"TD EjopoFF" it says :)

You're kidding me again. You go away, you come back, and there... ...the lovely ladies with all their charms... Ehhh

I'm gonna go to bed and get upset...

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