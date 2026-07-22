Interesting and Humour - page 1969
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It's a lie, it's a lie.
I didn't drown anybody.
The pyramid thing was your idea and you've said it 100 times.
Hi . Do you have snow there in the south?
Krasnodar winter is like that!!! :)
Help again, the logo is illegible again
"TD EjopoFF" is written there :)
You're kidding me again. You go away, you come back, and there ... ...the lovely ladies with all their charms... Ehhh
I'm gonna go to bed and get upset...
10 reasons why I am in favour of Israel in the Arab-Israeli conflict:
Author unknown. Too bad...
The author is probably a Jew or someone who believes in a dead Jew (Christian).
Just one reason I am for the Arabs: the UN has recognized Israel as a fascist state in its resolution. Zionism = fascism.
The author is probably a Jew or someone who believes in a dead Jew (a Christian).
Just one reason I am for the Arabs: the UN called Israel a fascist state by a resolution. Zionism is fascism.
I'm all for Hedgehogs.
"TD EjopoFF" it says :)
You're kidding me again. You go away, you come back, and there... ...the lovely ladies with all their charms... Ehhh
I'm gonna go to bed and get upset...