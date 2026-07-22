Interesting and Humour - page 213
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Granny said, wrapping herself in her old clothes,
Let him play us pawns any way he likes,
As long as he punishes the thieves!
We trust Putin! - The drunks said,
With their piss-pants tucked up at the waist,
"Raising the motherland", I like it very much,
Just as long as there's no fucking war with America!
Even if we're shit-faced and lousy, even if we're half-starved,
We pour vodka in our flabby gut,
Let the dilapidated houses, cold and shabby.
We trust the leaders of the United Russia party!
For Motherland, let her be buried alive,
Let us lie down again as cannon fodder under Moscow,
And the hired guns of the West, the orange bastard,
Never see Russia free and alive!
Apple has unveiled the new iPad
I don't know ... They would have given a AK to each of them and teams of 30
and grenade launchers for the fans...
What a world...