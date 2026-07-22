Interesting and Humour - page 3620
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Why are you taking words out of context? Justify your assertion.
Look at the chart. A new bar opens if the price has changed. So in principle the opening price cannot equal the closing price.
Is it true what they say, that opening prices work better for TCs than closing prices?
No, it is not true. Although the opening price differs from the closing price of the previous bar, the difference is very small, usually 1 point.
Look at the chart. A new bar opens if the price has changed. Therefore, in principle, the opening price cannot equal the closing price.
Not so. A new bar opens if a new price tick has arrived. The value may be equal to the closing price of the previous bar or not (often not equal). That is, the new bar will be opened only if there is something new (equal or unequal, it doesn't matter). If during the period of the corresponding bar none of the ticks has arrived, the bars are skipped (gaps in the history). Some brokers intentionally "tick" the last known price every, for example, 100 ms, such brokers do not have skips of bars, but candlesticks represent a horizontal line of dashes. In my opinion this is bad for analysis, better when there are no bars and additional useless load is placed on the iron (when analysing ticks I simply skip the repeating ones, but I do it, it is not relevant, someone else may not do it).
Example. H1 TF. The current time is 10:00:00, last known price was at 9:59:58. The bar with the time 10:00:00 will not appear until there is a new tick with the price (equal or not equal to the last known price, it makes no difference), there was a tick at 10:07:12 and a new bar 10:00:00 will appear. If the price appears after 11 o'clock, we will get a missed bar with the time 10:00:00 in the hourly timeframe.
Below is an example of the broker's tick chart with the "ticking" price:
Just try opening a can, go ahead and try it if you're sick of living!
Microsoft no longer supports Windows 7 and 8 on the latest hardware
There, and here some people are still sitting on XP-32 )) Of course it makes no sense for MS to waste resources on supporting old OS's that don't make money. Start with the rich, those with new hardware.
There are people who do roundelays are roundelayers...?
There are people who study choirboys - they are choirboys
There are people who study roundabouts are ...??
There are people who study roundabouts are ...??
There are people who do the round dance - they're round dancehoarders.
There are people who study choirboys - they are choirboys
There are people who study tinkerers are ...??
There are people who are afraid of Taillebearers, they're Taillebearers.
There are people who study circle-jerkers, they're circle-jerkers.
There are people who love circle-heads - these are circle-heads-phobes.
Well as you can see it's an endless story with variations of vedo, phobo, phylo ))))