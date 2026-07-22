Interesting and Humour - page 4795
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I think some clever twist is waiting and the whole thing is a publicity stunt. There is some sort of "Dulles Plan" in the conversation. Dulles was first deputy, so a good half of the documents are under his signature. If there is any prescription for any action in the document, it is a plan. Exactly what plan is being talked about is not specified. Her book on forest spies is not the level of espionage and sabotage that would fit that very plan.
I'm not interested in this literature, I'm not going to read the novel. The clip is posted only because of the information about the found document, the translation of the piece of which is published.
Where is this piece published?
Where is this piece published?
Oh how right you are!
File a recourse suit against Starkov and the lady author of the novel)
Unfortunately for everybody, the forum is open and everybody can write here and everywhere (as long as they are registered and not banned).
Finding evidence of your own rightness is a very useful exercise for the brain.
Yes in this novel. I'd still watch the clip if I were you, if the topic is of course of interest.
That's how it's published. Found it, downloaded it. Found this plan in it. 1 - there is no hint of the "Dulles Plan" that was used to scare everybody. 2 - the main theme of this plan is a) developing a strategy to respond to such a significant event in the world (i.e. no crime at all), 3 - there is some plan to counter the spread of something, not particularly criminal and quite reasonable, but it's not worth going deeper into the discussion here.
That's how it's published. Found it, downloaded it. Found this plan in it. 1 - there is no hint of the "Dulles Plan" that was used to scare everybody. 2 - the main subject of this plan is a) working out a strategy of response to such a significant event in the world (i.e. no crime at all), 3 - there is some plan of counteraction to spreading something, not particularly criminal and quite reasonable, but it's not worth going deeper into the discussion here.
Yes, one is left to congratulate the "citizens who lied")
No one pulled their tongue (I hope).
Found the original, if anyone is interested, please drop me a line.
Don't need the masterpiece itself, but if you happen to find an accurate and specific reference to the mentioned document in English, I would be very grateful.
She says she found the document on the CIA website and translated part of it for her novel. Do you think this is a lie? Nowadays such lies are easily exposed. The news is new, everything will be found soon. Personally, I'm not motivated enough to investigate the archive. Lazy. Waiting for the ready-made.
Yes. It's a fake. Not a lie. The Dulles plan that our cities of millions were planned to be bombed in the 80's was already told in school by sort of knowledgeable people. This is what used to be called ideological training and ideological struggle for the minds of working people))))