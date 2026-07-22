Interesting and Humour - page 885

New comment
 
Silent:



I have a different word for it.

I got it :) Who asks for what, google it :)

 
newdigital:

It's impossible to even imagine it's not an elbow ... Just think - how can it hang like that if it's not inflated... and even if it's inflated, the texture is not soft... I mean, it's not even silicone. It's sticking out... which side? Of course there's all kinds of abnormalities...

It's definitely the elbow.

Colleague, we're looking at a classic good boob. It's hard to imagine what's growing out of it if it's an elbow. I'm not talking about the "sharpness" of the elbow joint, unless the elbow's been shaped with a file.

It's definitely a boob.

 
Looks like Silent is married and newdigital is single.)
 

Thanks everyone, will keep that in mind for the future :)

The previous ones were from Opera.

FF with protection


 
Silent:

Thanks everyone, will keep that in mind for the future :)

The previous ones were from Opera.

FF with protection


But it's only on the word Can. Try entering what was shown last time - Can is successful. And everything will go back to normal. )))
 
Mischek:

Colleague, we're looking at a classic good tit. It's hard to imagine where it's coming from if it's an elbow. And I'm not even talking about the "sharpness" of the elbow joint, unless the elbow is filed.

It's definitely a boob.

Anyway, if it's Dominique Lynoise, it might as well be an elbow. Watch the movie The Fattest Woman in the World, My Horrible Story.
 
tol64:
Anyway, if it's Dominique Lynoise, it's entirely possible that it's an elbow. Watch the movie The Fattest Woman in the World in My Horror Story.
I'm not even gonna watch it. It's a boob. She's, like, 20 years old, give or take. It's not even tilted for effect. There's a big blob under there, it's the only blob you can tell if it's vertical.
 
Mischek:
I won't even watch it. It's a boob job. It's about twenty years old, give or take. It's not even tilted for effect. There's a big drop under there, it's the only drop you can tell the vertical from.

Good. Then, to at least make up for this misunderstanding and discrepancy, you can just remember your childhood/youngest/older years. ))

The movie Remember Everything:



 
1...878879880881882883884885886887888889890891892...4979
New comment