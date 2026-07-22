Interesting and Humour - page 1356
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We had a deluge today =) there's plenty more on YouTube
Take care of nature!
Designer and artist Mark Wagner creates amazing paintings, collages, tapestries and mosaics from one-dollar banknotes. The artist's work is full of symbolic meaning about the purpose of money in society. The enormous collages that Mark Wagner makes with scissors, glue and $1 notes raise many cultural, social and political issues.
It's quiet.
where are my wheels?
and you're sitting here with nothing to do.