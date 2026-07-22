Interesting and Humour - page 1356

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We had a deluge today =) there's plenty more on YouTube



 

Take care of nature!

 
 


 
Announcement: We will hire a trader, gender and age do not matter, salary - very high, free work schedule, holiday - anywhere in the world, at any time. Condition: Buy cheaper, sell more expensive.
 

It's quiet.

where are my wheels?

 

and you're sitting here with nothing to do.

 
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