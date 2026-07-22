Interesting and Humour - page 1066

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Mischek: so it's true, it's just out of context, which is why it's funny.
Well, why the three... the solution and the answer are right.
 

Eh Shaitana ma

 
Mathemat:
Well, why three... the solution and the answer are correct.

the solution is wrong

first the items 2 and then the number of consumers 9

 
Mathemat:
Well, why the three... the solution and the answer are right.
There is no context. Maybe there are mistakes in other tasks.
 
 
Mathemat:
Well, why a C... the solution and the answer are correct.

-- the solution is wrong because the sequence is broken

-- the answer is correct, but the solution is wrong

a grade of 3 is valid.

 
abolk:

-- the solution is wrong because the sequence is broken

-- the answer is correct, but the solution is wrong

a grade of 3 is valid.

The little man doesn't know the rule about changing places and so on, but he knows intuitively that he's got it right.

But no, he needs to be brainwashed and forced to act according to all the rules of once invented dogma.

A land of unscared dogmatic idiots.

 
Urain:

The little man does not yet know the rule of changing places, etc., but intuitively knows that he has done everything right.

But no, he needs to be brainwashed and forced to act according to all the rules of once invented dogmas.

A country of unscared dogmatic idiots.

in this case - dogma, dogmatists, country, idiots - don't mix it all up.

if a pupil writes "18 (l)" in brackets, it means that they have learned the topic that "litres" comes first and then "amount" - it is not a dogma, but a rule.

The student must understand "what" to multiply and "what" to multiply by - they must be able to distinguish between a "multiplier" and a "multiplier" (even the terms are different).

and the task is not about knowing the multiplication table, but about a different category.

Every lesson has its own aims and tasks, what pupils should know and be able to do, and assessment criteria.

That is why the teacher gave a "3" and not a "2" - the teacher did the right thing (unlike their parents who, without understanding the subject, confuse the child and make the child doubt the teacher's authority).

 

Mischek: 

the solution is wrong.

first the items 2 and then the number of consumers 9

Why does the sequence "first the items and then the number of consumers" matter?

 
tol64:

And why does it matter in the sequence "items first, then the number of consumers" ?

And so some nutter in the ministry wanted to.
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