Interesting and Humour - page 2928
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
- Who's there?
- Death is yours!
- Fuck you!
- Let's put it that way: Rectal cancer...
--------------
Good morning.
Mongolian school bus
It seems to me that people mutate. Both mentally and physically.
Well, for example, I read the news (RIA Novosti - the state news agency) - the top news, that is, the latest for today:
First of all, the Voronezh region, and I am in Kaliningrad. It's a long way to Voronezh, across several borders, and shuttle buses go to Poland and Germany.
Then ... Why do I need to know (even if I'm in Voronezh in their opinion) how many government contracts were signed in Italy and what the meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Prikhodko (I won't even look it up in Wikipedia ... - I have no real estate in Greece :) ). And what the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned - it's kind of official ... Then the rest is just news ...
Where else can you read good news? Inosmi ru - the same thing, but in a structured way. News from other countries (whose language I somehow understand - the same as RIA ...).
I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everyone's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly, and they're all smiling...
Either I've degraded somehow, or people have mutated, and I'm on the computer and haven't noticed.
Come to Peter, our girls are very beautiful ))) Summer's coming, short skirts m-m-m)))
I'll be there in May, although with my girlfriend. But I'll keep an eye out.)