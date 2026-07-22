Interesting and Humour - page 2928

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Knock on the door.
- Who's there?
- Death is yours!
- Fuck you!
- Let's put it that way: Rectal cancer...

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Good morning.
 
 

Mongolian school bus

 
 

 
 
Sergey Golubev:
It seems to me that people mutate. Both mentally and physically.

Well, for example, I read the news (RIA Novosti - the state news agency) - the top news, that is, the latest for today:


First of all, the Voronezh region, and I am in Kaliningrad. It's a long way to Voronezh, across several borders, and shuttle buses go to Poland and Germany.
Then ... Why do I need to know (even if I'm in Voronezh in their opinion) how many government contracts were signed in Italy and what the meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Prikhodko (I won't even look it up in Wikipedia ... - I have no real estate in Greece :) ). And what the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned - it's kind of official ... Then the rest is just news ...
Where else can you read good news? Inosmi ru - the same thing, but in a structured way. News from other countries (whose language I somehow understand - the same as RIA ...).

I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everyone's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly, and they're all smiling...

Either I've degraded somehow, or people have mutated, and I'm on the computer and haven't noticed.

Come to Peter, our girls are very beautiful)). Summer is coming, short skirts m-m-m)))
 
Alexander Voronkov:
The freshness of the egg - which makes sense, a stale egg is already gassy
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Come to Peter, our girls are very beautiful ))) Summer's coming, short skirts m-m-m)))
I will come in May, though with my girlfriend. But I'll have a look around )
 
Alexey Burnakov:
I'll be there in May, although with my girlfriend. But I'll keep an eye out.)
No, it's like going to Tula with your samovar and gun...
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