Interesting and Humour - page 2319
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The most amusing quips from sports commentators:1. 6:0! That's more than a "what a pain...".
2. Huli Lopez kicks the goal! Huli is his name.
3. Varlamov has number 3 on his jersey and number 9 on his shorts... I can't explain what this has to do with, but it's hardly the size.
4. This is Koeman. You probably recognise his curly legs.
5. Footballers who have no offspring are not advised to stand in the wall when Roberto Carlos shoots free kicks.
6. It's a good pass, but the field is over!
7. Well, you know, that's the scoreboard to beat! Sorry, face.
8. I'm sure the entire male population is on their TVs not for the good life, but in fan ecstasy.
9. Under my arm, like soap in a bathtub, the puck slid.
10. For the joy of scoring against such a strong and formidable opponent, Baggio hanged himself on the goal.
11. A mile and a half ahead of the Germans. That's not even a tram stop, but the distance from the river station to God knows where. (Biathlon)
12. And the ball, having overcome the last obstacle between the goalkeeper's legs, flies into the goal.
13. Davydenko immediately took his opponent's serve. He decided not to pull the rubber out of the box.
14. The referee pulls a penalty out of his trousers.
15. Players standing in the wall, holding on to who knows what.
16. The defence is crumbling like plaster.
17. In the second half they only had light in their eyes.
18. Argentina are tearing Serbia apart not even like an Tupperware, they are tearing it up by fussing, but like a housewife tearing an old T-shirt into small home-made rags. Calmly, methodically, at the same time making sure that nothing has been burned in the frying pan.
19. The Russian national team is on a liquid black streak of failure.
20. The side referee strikes a beautiful pose. Perhaps he used to do ballet.
21. Hopefully Nedved will be all right, although they're carrying him feet first.
22. The Dynamo players are not wearing their customary blue shorts today.
23. Saturn's goal is covered with scotch tape.
24. Ay-yi-yi-yi-yi-yi-yi! Do you agree with me?
25. Where's your pass! I told you he's out of play!
26. Figure skating is an art, it's not even football!
27. The defence limped on both feet, practically never getting off their knees.
28. I'm banging my head, my monitor, my books. What else is wooden around here, my God!
29. The goalkeeper's hands and Fabrizio's bald head simultaneously reached for the ball.
30. Here he's got his opponent by the shorts, by the shirt, by the sides... practically everything he can get his hands on.
31. Destiny plays with the man and the man plays football.
32. Footballer Sami Nasri approaches the goal and shoots past it. The commentators exchange remarks:
- Dangerous moment, a step towards goal, Nasri!
- That's what he did.
- Yes...
- Um, sorry.
33. Instead of playing football, go and sell bottles!
34. It's easy for footballers to run around on the pitch, but you try to comment intelligently on their actions...
Which football team has never lost to Brazil?
The Norwegian national football team is the only team that has never lost to Brazil. In four games, the Norwegians have beaten the Brazilians twice and drawn twice.
Which football club is named after two chemicals, one of which is poison?
Amkar, a football club from Perm, got its name from the abbreviation of two chemicals, ammonia and urea, as they were the main products of Mineralnye Udobreniya JSC, which founded the club.
Where and when did more than 200 people take part in a football match at the same time?
On 17 May 2010 there was an unusual charity football match in Spain - the club Athletic Bilbao played against 200 children at the same time. The children opted for a 66-80-51 tactic with three goalkeepers but still lost 3-5.
Who takes valuable things away from Diego Maradona in Italy from time to time?
Diego Maradona has not paid much in taxes since he played for Napoli and now he has almost 40 million dollars. So when Maradona is in Italy, he is always at risk of losing things. In 2006, Italian police confiscated a Rolex watch and in 2009, an earring from Maradona's ear, which was later sold at auction.