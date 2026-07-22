Interesting and Humour - page 1092
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That bald man was almost trampled on.
I haven't dabbled with martin :-) but even in VM it is possible
I haven't dabbled with martin :-) but even in VM it is possible
When inactive, BL drops and can drop to zero. Then it rises sharply when activity resumes.
The robot flea, made by the creators of BigDog, jumps over buildings
The robot flea, made by the creators of BigDog, jumps over buildings