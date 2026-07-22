Interesting and Humour - page 1092

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That bald man was almost trampled on.


 
 

I haven't dabbled with martin :-) but even in VM it is possible


 
Vladon:

I haven't dabbled with martin :-) but even in VM it is possible

When inactivity the BL drops and can drop to zero. Then it recovers sharply when activity resumes.
 
abolk:
When inactive, BL drops and can drop to zero. Then it rises sharply when activity resumes.
This is the period when I had 700 quid stolen from my wallet and my BM was blocked for 5 months due to access recovery.
 
Silent:

The robot flea, made by the creators of BigDog, jumps over buildings


an old joke but an interesting one.
 
 

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