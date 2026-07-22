Interesting and Humour - page 4605

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

The future creators of AI


hee

Iraq

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

hee

So there's a full stop after Right. So both names are correct. And then there's the information on Iraq.

 

There is a product at the top of the market that promises profits in its description -"software for making daily profits in the currency market and indices".

Have the rules changed?

 

MMM

MMM

 
Iurii Tokman:

MMM

Rebuttal)

 
"A business that produces nothing but money is a poor business" [Henry Ford]
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
"A business that produces nothing but money is a poor business" [Henry Ford

That's right.

 
"People who work hard don't have time to make money" (c)Henry Ford
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
"A business that produces nothing but money is a poor business" [Henry Ford].

How much does it cost to enter the concession ? :-)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Rebator))

most likely a memeator ))))

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