Interesting and Humour - page 2886
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Czech tennis player Tomas Berdych not only lost in three sets to Roger Federer in the Australian Open quarter-finals, he also upset the linesman.
"Removed the password from the wi-fi and renamed it "Bring Cookies to Suite 203".
an hour later...
Were they planted directly in the flat, through a closed door?
Were they put directly in the flat, through a closed door?
In the picture you can see that the biscuits have been put in front of the door.