Interesting and Humour - page 2886

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112-летняя курильщица из Непала посчитала стресс вреднее никотина
112-летняя курильщица из Непала посчитала стресс вреднее никотина
  • 2016.01.26
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 26 января. INTERFAX.RU - 112-летняя жительница Непала, курящая на протяжении 95 лет, объяснила свое долгожительство отсутствием стресса и способностью радоваться, пишет издание The Metro. Жительница Непала Батули (Batuli Lamichhane) родилась в марте 1903 и пристрастилась к табаку с 17 лет, ежедневно выкуривая по тридцать сигарет. По ее...
 
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Не только в массе дело!
Не только в массе дело!
  • 2016.01.26
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Международная группа исследователей  показала, что при взаимодействии скоплений галактик и окружающих их гало темной материи существенную роль играет не только масса, но и история образования скопления. Скопления галактик – это группировки из сотен и тысяч галактик, связанных вместе силой гравитации. Это наиболее массивные структуры, найденные...
 
 

Czech tennis player Tomas Berdych not only lost in three sets to Roger Federer in the Australian Open quarter-finals, he also upset the linesman.

 
 
goman:

"Removed the password from the wi-fi and renamed it "Bring Cookies to Suite 203".

an hour later...


They were planted directly in the flat, through a locked door?
 
Oleg Tsarkov:
Were they planted directly in the flat, through a closed door?
Over the wi-fi.
 
Oleg Tsarkov:
Were they put directly in the flat, through a closed door?
In the picture you can see that the biscuits were put in front of the door.
 
goman:
In the picture you can see that the biscuits have been put in front of the door.
Is the floor in the cellar more expensive than in the flat?
 
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Загадка двухдолларовой купюры
Загадка двухдолларовой купюры
  • fishki.net
Первые двухдолларовые банкноты были выпущены Федеральным правительством США в 1862 году. На них был изображен портрет первого секретаря Казначейства Александра Гамильтона. Однако уже в 1869 году этот портрет сменился изображением третьего президента США и автора Декларации НезависимостиТомаса Джеферсона. Однако первоначально двухдолларовые...
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