Interesting and Humour - page 16
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2 transactions
The receiver slips his lock on the bottom hinge, closes it, keeps the key and sends the unlocked and empty box
The sender puts the book into the open box and slips his lock on the top hinge and the Receiver's lock. Keeps his key. Sends closed box with book . Recipient opens his lock with his key.
That's cool. This is really going to work.
Cool. This is really going to work.
2 transactions
I worked on a project with one such customer. For example, if this customer were my husband, our communication would look like this:
- Honey, please stir the borscht gently in the pot.
- I'm stirring it gently.
- Yes, otherwise the borscht might spill and you'd have to spend time wiping it up. Also, you might spoil the borscht on the cooker. If you spill borscht on it often, you will have to wipe it off often. The surface won't look new. You understand that, don't you?
- Yes, I do.
- I'd like to see how you cut the cabbage beforehand.
- In strips.
- I understand that, but I need to see the width of the strips. Aren't they too wide?
- Please, take a look.
- Well, it's to be expected. The cabbage is cut wider than I asked for. Two millimeters.
- It won't be noticeable after boiling and it won't affect the taste of the borscht.
- I wouldn't be so sure, I don't like your insistence and your way of interrupting. What I need to know now is how much money it will take to buy a new cabbage head that you cut right. And if this is the situation, I would like to do cabbage cutting tests beforehand. Before you cut a new cabbage, you'd better practise on other vegetables. This way, we'll reduce the budget for buying another cabbage, you won't ruin the new sample, and you'll be cutting in a tried-and-true pattern. Why do you have that face when you listen to me?
- I have a normal face.
- Speaking of your face, I have another request. Could you boil the borscht in a different pot.
- What for?
- I really don't like being asked that kind of question. Could you please make the borscht in a different pot?
- All right, I will.
- When you boil the borscht in another pot, put it in the one you cooked it in the first time.
- What for?
- Once again, I don't want to hear these questions. I'm paying money for this borscht, you're only making it because I allocated funds for it.
- All right, I'll pour it over.
- Now as for the potatoes...
It was like this situation where I'm his wife and I'm his husband and I can't leave him because I don't have the arms, legs or even teeth to crawl away, clinging to the floor. That was the situation.
http://eprst2000.livejournal.com/132026.html
2 transactions
The receiver slides his lock through the bottom hinge, closes it, keeps the key and sends the unlocked and empty box
The sender puts the book into the open box and slips his lock on the top hinge and the Receiver's lock. Keeps his key. Sends closed box with book . Recipient opens his lock with his key
2.5 transactions, the sender first writes a letter to the recipient to send the package with a lock. The initiator is the sender, how can the recipient know the sender's intentions.
"- It's winter here now. Everything around is white and white and beautiful snowflakes are falling. You'll soon see for yourself!"