Interesting and Humour - page 2508
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Is it possible to fit two desktop pictures from a 19" monitor into the 4.1" diagonal?
Is it cool too? This movie is fucking awesome, it's just the right exposition of an idea that was botched in Lucy.
Interesting. How come I haven't seen it before? Starting to watch....
I've seen it. Cool movie! Fans of good MDMA will catch a special meaning in it.