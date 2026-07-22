Interesting and Humour - page 2508

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A model of our galaxy - the Milky Way
100,000 Stars
  • stars.chromeexperiments.com
The Sun is the star at the center of the Solar System. It is almost perfectly spherical and consists of hot plasma interwoven with magnetic fields.1213 It has a diameter of about 1,392,684 km,5 about 109 times that of Earth, and its mass (about 21030 kilograms, 330,000 times that of Earth) accounts for about 99.86% of the total mass of the...
 
 
 
 

Is it possible to fit two desktop pictures from a 19" monitor into the 4.1" diagonal?

Зачем смартфону 4K-дисплей
Зачем смартфону 4K-дисплей
  • 2014.11.18
  • xakep.ru
12 ноября Sharp, которая поставляет дисплеи крупнейшим производителям смартфонов на планете, включая Apple, представила план продуктового развития и показала миру уникальный дисплей. Его диагональ — всего 4,1 дюйма, что по меркам современных смартфонов кажется просто смешным, когда топовые модели сражаются друг с другом лопатами с рабочей...
 
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TheXpert:
Is it cool too? This movie is fucking awesome, it's just the right exposition of an idea that was botched in Lucy.

Interesting. How come I haven't seen it before? Starting to watch....

I've seen it. Cool movie! Fans of good MDMA will catch a special meaning in it.

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