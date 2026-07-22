Interesting and Humour - page 2241
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What are the games now? What is the world coming to - computers (PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones), the internet (social networks). I've seen a group of young people in a cafe - they have a coke and a pizza and then go back to their smartphones.
Thought puzzles - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)
A screensaver for Roscosmos news:
Michael Jackson is no stranger to playing the living dead.