Interesting and Humour - page 2241

New comment
 
barabashkakvn:
What are the games now? What is the world coming to - computers (PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones), the internet (social networks). I've seen a group of young people in a cafe - they have a coke and a pizza and then go back to their smartphones.
Why should they do that? Who needs to do what they're doing, and that's with computers. Just got back from an evening out. I saw a game with 'pussies' and kids playing football at the stadium. Everything is all right. It's just that before there was only television apart from the street, and now there are some substitutes. But the street hasn't disappeared.
 
newdigital:

Thought puzzles - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)

The fence has been erased in photoshop. You can see a clear straight line along which there is pressure on the flock. And since rams have four legs, such a situation is impossible in principle. It's a photomontage.
 

A screensaver for Roscosmos news:

 
 
YouTube buys video game service Twitch for more than $1bn
YouTube покупает сервис видеоигр Twitch более чем за млрд
YouTube покупает сервис видеоигр Twitch более чем за млрд
  • www.rbc.ru
YouTube покупает сервис видеоигр Twitch более чем за 1 млрд. РБК 19.05.2014, Нью-Йорк 065909 YouTube достиг договоренности о покупке за более чем 1 млрд Twitch, популярной компании, занимающейся трансляцией видеоигр, пишет журнал Variety со ссылкой на источники, знакомые с ситуацией.
 
 

Michael Jackson is no stranger to playing the living dead.

Голограмма Майкла Джексона «выступила» в Лас-Вегасе
Голограмма Майкла Джексона «выступила» в Лас-Вегасе
  • 2014.05.19
  • lenta.ru
Голографическое изображение покойного певца Майкла Джексона «выступило» на церемонии Billboard Music Awards, которая прошла в Лас-Вегасе в воскресенье, 18 мая. Об этом сообщает Associated Press. Голограмма исполнила песню «Slave to the Rhythm», трек с посмертного альбома артиста «Xscape», который поступил в продажу на прошлой неделе. Вместе с...
 
 
 
*
Как правильно бросить старую надоевшую работу
Как правильно бросить старую надоевшую работу
  • 2014.05.15
  • www.maximonline.ru
Она раздражает тебя по мелочам, ты уже давно понял, что она не дотягивает до твоего статуса. Когда ты находишься на ней, то думаешь только о том, чтобы это быстрее кончилось… К счастью, мы живем в XXI веке, когда первая и даже вторая работа — это не обязательно на всю жизнь! Сейчас мы расскажем, как расстаться с ней максимально безболезненно и...
1...223422352236223722382239224022412242224322442245224622472248...4979
New comment