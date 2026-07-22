Interesting and Humour - page 1281

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newdigital:

written in Ukrainian and yet it almost "came out"in Russian)))))))

 
zfs:
Are you going to make your own branch or are you going to bring all the crap in here?
 
 
Mischek:
So are you going to make your own branch? Or are you going to drag all the shit in here?
Potapich, don't make entities...
 
FAQ:
Potapitch, there's no need to create entities...
I just breathed a sigh of relief (
 

There are no words.

 
The trucker misses a turn and flies into an old house, knocking down a wall. In the house, a grandmother is on the stove, snapping sunflower seeds. The driver, not confused, asks:
"Grandma! How do I get to Moscow?
Granny:
Straight through the kitchen and go on...

Sara, did you put up an ad for a pram? Here, it's already printed.
Abram reads: "Baby pram for sale. No intimacy offered."
Sarah, what's with the intimacy?

Oh, you don't know about Odessa! Just give them a reason.

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