Interesting and Humour - page 657
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
his head was twisted to the right side like a gunshot.
hooked over a stump - you can see well
oh right, the stump didn't notice :-)sorry you're off-topic, sorry for the off-topic, how do you leave feedback on a job or a customer?
Oh yeah, I didn't notice the stump :-)Excuse me if I'm off-topic, how do I leave feedback on a job or a customer?
there is a "Feedback" button on the left-hand side of the job
The offending post is still there. You've got favourites here, just say so, I'll lick them.
No favourites, next time think before you post something like that.
There was a similar case on the Fourth Estate forum, only then the author was taken to a ban. for a month.
Well, yeah, it looks like it. But maybe he turned the hive around and slipped on the honey. )))
Duh... "I won't eat mushrooms, I promised them!"
I think it'll be on top, too =D