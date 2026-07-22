Interesting and Humour - page 657

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Only Uzbeks remember what others have already forgotten... :(
 
Vladon:
his head was twisted to the right side like a gunshot.
Hooked over a stump - clearly visible
 
abolk:
hooked over a stump - you can see well

oh right, the stump didn't notice :-)sorry you're off-topic, sorry for the off-topic, how do you leave feedback on a job or a customer?

 
Vladon:

Oh yeah, I didn't notice the stump :-)Excuse me if I'm off-topic, how do I leave feedback on a job or a customer?

there is a "feedback" button on the left side of the job
 
abolk:
there is a "Feedback" button on the left-hand side of the job
Thank you.
 
Zeleniy:

The offending post is still there. You've got favourites here, just say so, I'll lick them.

No favourites, next time think before you post something like that.

There was a similar case on the Fourth Estate forum, only then the author was taken to a ban. for a month.

 
Yep... "I won't eat mushrooms, I promised them!"
 
And most importantly on page 666:-)
 
tol64:
Well, yeah, it looks like it. But maybe he turned the hive around and slipped on the honey. )))
Well, he got scared. (chuckles): Scared hard. So he slipped. Big deal...
 
TheXpert:
Duh... "I won't eat mushrooms, I promised them!"

I think it'll be on top, too =D



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